Hamilton, Rachel Marie

Nov 16, 1939 - Jul 14, 2020

Rachel Marie Hamilton was born November 16,1939 in Chicago, IL and passed away July 14, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Rachel was the daughter of John and Mary Flynn. The sister of Jane (Tom) Carroll, Martha Flynn & John (Renie) Flynn. Rachel was the beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Hamilton Jr. and most loving mother to Mary Rachel "Molly" (Matt) Demos, Marie Victoria "Vicki" Hamilton, Suzanne Marie "Suzie" Hamilton & Robert "Rob" (Caitlin) Hamilton III. Loving Grandmother of Sophie Elizabeth & Sean Robert Hamilton.

Rachel graduated from St Mary's College of Notre Dame & received her Master's in Education at Cardinal Stritch University in her 40's. She went back and taught 8th grade at Bayside Middle School. She was honored and adored by the students and the community. She loved playing golf and lunching with her friends, she was an avid reader. She had a quick wit and the greatest sense of humor. She was a magical person who made friends with everyone she met. Rachel was admired and loved by all who knew her, her smile lit up the room and melted hearts.

Rachel and Bob had a real-life love story, they were in love for over 53 years. They were married at the Grotto at Notre Dame, by Father Hesburg in 1967. Even with all the trials and tribulations life brought they were inseparable and truly best friends. They dined by candlelight every night, laughed all the time and never tired of each other's company.

Rachel will be missed every day, her family and friends loved her so much. Rachel was a dear friend and confidante to all four of her children, what a special lady! Her family is heartbroken to share the news of her passing. She is already missed so much, by so many.

The Hamilton Family would especially like to thank the "Angels" at the Springs of Sarasota and all her caregivers who went above and beyond during such a difficult time in this world to make sure she was able to be with her family. In Lieu of flowers Rachel would want donations to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. A private memorial will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store