Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Hockenberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Ann Hockenberry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rae Ann Hockenberry Obituary
Hockenberry, Rae Ann
Mar 7, 1945 - Feb 13, 2019
Rae Ann Hockenberry, 73, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, died on Feb 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM on Sunday, February 17th, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL. Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, February 17th at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will follow at the cemetery on-site. Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.