Hockenberry, Rae Ann
Mar 7, 1945 - Feb 13, 2019
Rae Ann Hockenberry, 73, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Port Charlotte, FL, died on Feb 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM on Sunday, February 17th, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL. Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, February 17th at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will follow at the cemetery on-site. Funeral arrangements by: Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019