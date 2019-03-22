Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph A. Travis Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ralph A. Travis Jr. Obituary
Travis Jr., Ralph A.
Dec 1, 1930 - Mar 13, 2019
Ralph A. Travis, Jr., 88, of Osprey FL, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 of congestive heart failure.
Ralph was born in Sanford, Maine and lived in the South Florida area for the past 22 years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, A. Joan Travis and 3 children, Kathy (Ky) Travis, Ralph A. Travis III, and DL Murphy. Ralph spent 20 years in the United States Air Force and retired from federal service at the age of 65. He spent his retirement working at the Sarasota YMCA and enjoyed fishing, art, and coffee (with donuts!). He was a loving spouse, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with services starting at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.