Travis Jr., Ralph A.
Dec 1, 1930 - Mar 13, 2019
Ralph A. Travis, Jr., 88, of Osprey FL, passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 of congestive heart failure.
Ralph was born in Sanford, Maine and lived in the South Florida area for the past 22 years. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, A. Joan Travis and 3 children, Kathy (Ky) Travis, Ralph A. Travis III, and DL Murphy. Ralph spent 20 years in the United States Air Force and retired from federal service at the age of 65. He spent his retirement working at the Sarasota YMCA and enjoyed fishing, art, and coffee (with donuts!). He was a loving spouse, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with services starting at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019