|
|
Walker, Ralph Andrew 'Andy'
Jul 24, 1945 - Mar 27, 2020
Andy Walker, 74, of Venice, FL, formerly of Severna Park, MD, and Memphis, TN, passed away on March 27, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Mary Brooke Mattingly Walker; son, Chuck Walker; daughter, Alyssa Selig; son-in-law, Jeff Selig; granddaughter, Coralyn Selig; grandson, Coleman Selig; and many wonderful friends and other family members.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020