Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Wakeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Bridgeford Wakeland Jr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Bridgeford Wakeland Jr. Obituary
Wakeland Jr., Ralph Bridgeford
Sep. 5, 1928 - Jan. 14, 2020
Ralph Bridgeford Wakeland Jr, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.
Ralph was the son of Ralph and Frances Wakeland. He was born in Manatee County, FL in 1928, and graduated from Palmetto High School in 1946. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the U.S. Army.
Ralph received a BBA in Accounting from the University of Florida in 1951. He enjoyed a long career in finance, retiring in 1994 as Chief Financial Officer of Fruit of the Loom, in Bowling Green, KY.
Ralph lived in 8 states throughout his career and had friends throughout the southeast. He was known for his integrity, honesty and his strong work ethic. He was an avid tennis player for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nan C. Wakeland. Ralph is survived by his four children, Cindy Wakeland of Sarasota, FL, Sue Stewart (Darrell) of Bowling Green, KY, Ralph Wakeland III (Debbie) of Lexington, KY and Nancy Wakeland of Louisville, KY, one grandchild, Andi Childers (Patchez) and one great grandchild Maxwell.
A visitation for Ralph will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment services are private at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ralph's honor may be made to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239.
Online condolences may be offered at www.palmsmemorial.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now