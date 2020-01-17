|
|
Wakeland Jr., Ralph Bridgeford
Sep. 5, 1928 - Jan. 14, 2020
Ralph Bridgeford Wakeland Jr, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old.
Ralph was the son of Ralph and Frances Wakeland. He was born in Manatee County, FL in 1928, and graduated from Palmetto High School in 1946. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the U.S. Army.
Ralph received a BBA in Accounting from the University of Florida in 1951. He enjoyed a long career in finance, retiring in 1994 as Chief Financial Officer of Fruit of the Loom, in Bowling Green, KY.
Ralph lived in 8 states throughout his career and had friends throughout the southeast. He was known for his integrity, honesty and his strong work ethic. He was an avid tennis player for many years.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nan C. Wakeland. Ralph is survived by his four children, Cindy Wakeland of Sarasota, FL, Sue Stewart (Darrell) of Bowling Green, KY, Ralph Wakeland III (Debbie) of Lexington, KY and Nancy Wakeland of Louisville, KY, one grandchild, Andi Childers (Patchez) and one great grandchild Maxwell.
A visitation for Ralph will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment services are private at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Ralph's honor may be made to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020