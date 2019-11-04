Home

Ralph Cook


1920 - 2019
Ralph Cook Obituary
Cook, Ralph
Nov 11, 1920 - Oct 31, 2019
Ralph Cutler Cook, 98, of Venice Florida passed away October 31, 2019.
Ralph was born in Eau Claire, Michigan on November 11, 1920. Married 66 years to his beloved wife Dorothy Jane Smith of Homer Michigan who passed on February 27, 2007. Ralph was a World War II Veteran in the U.S. Army and served in Europe at the Battle of the Bulge as a Chaplains assistant. He is survived by his daughter and two sons; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is now with his Lord and his wife Dottie.
Ralph Cook was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
