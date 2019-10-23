|
Tibbitts, Ralph David
July 19, 1920 - October 15, 2019
Ralph D. Tibbitts, World War II veteran, former postmaster of Oyster Bay, New York, and longtime resident of Sarasota County, passed away peacefully at his home in Nokomis, Florida on October 15, 2019. He was 99 years old.
Ralph was born in Kearney, New Jersey, on July 19, 1920, and was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. Throughout his long and extraordinary life, he never lost track of his memories and would recount with accuracy the stories of his youth, the remembrances of his parents (who were born in the 1800s), his service in the U.S. Navy, and his life after the war.
Ralph could tell you first-hand about the Sunday afternoon he was standing in the family kitchen when he heard news on the radio that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. He was 21 and soon enlisted in the Navy, where he served as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Ranger (CV-4), an early aircraft carrier that fought Nazi planes, ships, and submarines in the North Atlantic.
It was there in battle that Ralph's hearing was damaged by the loud explosions of artillery fire. Like many WW2 veterans, he would deal with hearing loss for the rest of his life. But he never let it slow him down.
Ralph was an amazing storyteller and a great listener. Go to any gathering of family and friends, and you would find him sitting next to someone asking them questions about their life or their job, genuinely interested in what they had to say. His infinite curiosity was one of his greatest strengths, and it propelled him forward his entire life.
Ralph was appointed postmaster in Oyster Bay, New York, on Long Island, a position he held until his retirement in the late seventies. During his career, he took numerous vacations to Florida and fell in love with the beaches, warm sunshine, and blue turquoise water of the Gulf.
Ralph moved to Nokomis, FL. in 1989. Throughout his 70s and 80s, Ralph returned to sea once more aboard cruise ships as he enjoyed many trips abroad, often working as an official gentleman host for the cruise lines. He enjoyed dining and dancing, traveling, and meeting new people.
Ralph had a special quality that drew others to him. He was fun to be around because he was inspiring, especially as he maintained such good health through his 80s and 90s. Ralph made you feel good about the possibilities of life and aging.
He read the newspaper daily, looking at the cars. He loved to drive and continued driving well into his late-90s. He walked a mile each day, usually in the evening after dinner, and kept his life busy and active. He enjoyed fellowship and socializing with friends in groups like Prime Timers Sarasota, where he was a charter member and ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Ralph loved and was loved by all the members of these groups. He never lost his smile and sense of humor.
Among his many notable traits were loyalty, friendship, and devotion. If Ralph was your friend, you could count on him. He was an honorable man.
The people who were lucky enough to be around Ralph know what a gift he was to this world.
Thank you, Ralph, for a life well-lived. You inspired us all, and you will always be loved and missed.
Ralph is survived by his companion of 23 years, Rick Griffin of Nokomis, FL. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Lorgren of Delray Beach, FL, and three nieces, Elaine Iantosca, Carol Macaluso Kmiotek, and Gail Tilley, and a nephew Ken Lorgren. He was preceded in death by his companion of 40 years, Ken Stedman and sisters Emily Shields and Lily Chubin.
Ralph Tibbitts will be buried in Sarasota National Cemetery, following a private military honors service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's behalf can be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota Fl. at 941-552-7597
