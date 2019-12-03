|
LaMothe, Ralph H.
Aug 5, 1936 - Nov 25, 2019
LaMothe, Ralph H., 83 of North Port, FL passed away in his sleep Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born August 5, 1936 in Springfield, Massachusetts son of Hervey and Ovelina LaMothe. Ralph worked for Monsanto Co. for many years before retiring and moving to Florida with his wife Arlene who passed away in 2010. He was a loving and caring Husband, Father and Grandfather and all around great man. He loved the Boston Red Sox and going to games with his Family and loved playing Golf.
Survivors include children, Edward (Barbara) LaMothe, Kevin (Nancy) LaMothe, Michael (Dawn) LaMothe and Kathleen (Phillip) Booth; his loving companion, Esther Bussiere Hickman; seven grandchildren, Julie , Kimberly, Rose, Rebecca, Nathan, Brooke and Ryan; five great grandchildren, Colton, Maverick, Andrew, Aidyn and Faith. Funeral Mass will take place Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10AM at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 followed by a graveside, 11:30AM at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Rd, Venice, FL 34293. To share a memory or to leave the family a special condolence please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019