Griggs, Sr., Ralph L
July 2, 1957 - April 8, 2019
Ralph L Griggs, Sr., 61, of Bradenton, Florida, died on April 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 12, 2019, at St. Paul M. B. Church, 525 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue East, Bradenton. Services will be held at 11:00 am on April 13, 2019 at St. Paul M. B. Church, 525 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue E, Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street W, Bradenton 941-747-2700.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
