Ralph M. Neuhauser


1943 - 2019
Ralph M. Neuhauser Obituary
Neuhauser, Ralph M.
May 19, 1943 - Dec 5, 2019
Ralph M. Neuhauser, 76, of Sarasota, passed away peacefully at home on December 5th. He was born on May 19, 1943 in Germany.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Dodie Yeoman Neuhauser; his son, Ken (Ginny) and grandson, Jonathan of OH; as well as daughter, Ellyn Finch (Kenny Johnson) of MN.
A private celebration of life has been held. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hopsice at www.tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
