Ralph S. (Chief) Weaver
1925 - 2020
Weaver, Ralph S. (Chief)
Oct 14, 1925 - Sep 15, 2020
Ralph S. (Chief) Weaver
Chief was born Oct. 14, 1925 in Marietta, Ohio and went to his eternal home on Sept. 15, 2020. He came to University Park in 1993 from Spring Lake, NJ. He served in the Army Air Force, Graduated Marietta College (DU), Ohio and retired from Foley Machinery Co., Piscataway, NJ. He served as a Councilman in Fair Haven, NJ; Trustee at Holy Trinity Church, Spring Lake, NJ and an Elder at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Sarasota, FL.
He is survived by his loving wife Gail, a daughter Jan Weaver Anderson; grandchildren Christopher R. Anderson, Jennifer C. Anderson (John Franks); great grandchildren Jaxon and Kaleyn Franks. Ross D. Weaver and his wife Tanya and Robb S. Weaver; grandchildren Ryan S. Weaver and Robb S. Weaver. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jan Ryan and stepson Mark E. Leahan and his wife Therese and their children, Hannah N. Leahan and Ryan T. Leahan.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with private burial at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL 34243. The service can be viewed live at Beautiful Savior website: www.beautifulsaviorlcms.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
