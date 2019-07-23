|
|
Quigley, Ramon North
May 6, 1927 - July 17, 2019
Ramon North Quigley (Ray), 92, died July 17, 2019 after a short illness. He was surrounded by friends and family.
He was born May 6, 1927, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to the late Lewis J. Quigley and Margaret Lillian North.
He graduated from Malverne High School in 1945 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and entered Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Design.
Ray is survived by one son Steven Jay Quigley, of Michigan, and one daughter, Lauren Rae Quigley Betz of Venice, Florida. He also leaves 4 grandchild and 10 great-grand-children. He was predeceased by his sisters Edith Crawford and Marilyn Anderson.
Ray lived in the Lakes Region area of New Hampshire for many years. He worked for the New England Telephone Company as an Outside Plant Engineer. Ray loved the water and boats of all kinds. He was never happier than when he was out on the water in one of his many boats.
Ray and his wife Renee retired to Venice in 1988. They traveled by RV visiting family, friends and locations of interest. They were active in many organizations including the Venice Little Theater and The Pelican Man Bird Sanctuary in Sarasota, Florida. Ray was also a past member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. During the past year since Renee's death Ray lived at Elmcroft of Bella Vita in Venice and volunteered at the Tidewell Hospice Treasure Thrift Shop.
There will be a burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery on August 9, 2019 at 10:30am with a reception to follow at Elmcroft of Bella Vita 1420 E Venice Ave. (this burial will also include his beloved wife Renee).
Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Suncoast Blood Bank or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019