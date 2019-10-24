|
Ladnier, Randall
Randall Douglas Ladnier, 77, passed away in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born May 7, 1942, in Gulfport, Mississippi to RM and Ida Franke Ladnier, Randall was the oldest of seven children.
As a young man, Randall completed several years of seminary before enlisting in the Marine Corps Reserves as a tank mechanic. After serving his country, Randall owned, managed, and trained a thoroughbred stable before completing his master's degree in Social Work from Tulane University. In 2009, he retired from his rewarding career as a Psychotherapist. After a year of being bored out of his mind, Randall decided to again serve his country—this time as a Military Family Life Consultant for the Department of Defense. This job helped facilitate Randall's love of traveling and exploring the world while also helping people in need.
The only thing that rivaled Randall's love of traveling was his corkscrew collection and his passion for genealogy. His work as a genealogist enlightened researchers, archivists, and librarians and led to his being regionally recognized throughout the Greater Gulf Coast area. His research guided him to writing The Brides of La Baleine and Jean Baptiste and Henriette: A Creole Tragedy. No stranger to the written word, Randall was also the co-author of Treating ADHD as Attachment Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Chapter 2 of Handbook of Attachment Interventions.
Randall is survived by his mother, Ida Shaw; his wife, Linda Loonam; his four children (Cooper, Amelia, Nicholas, and Christian); and three grandchildren (Nick, Madison, and Leela).
In remembrance, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019