Woodland Baptist Church
9607 E Sr-70
Bradenton, FL 34202
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Woodland Community Church
Bradenton, FL
Randall Reay (Randy) Fink


1953 - 2020
Randall Reay (Randy) Fink Obituary
Fink, Randall (Randy) Reay
Oct 7, 1953 - Feb 3, 2020
Randy Fink went home to be with the Lord peacefully surrounded by his devoted family at the age of 66. Randy was adopted by the late Herbert and Jacqueline Fink in Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Debra Fink, children Tracie Robarts (Channing), Tricia Bamford (Greg), Larry Worthington, Jr. (Zoë), Heather Arce (Luis) and Heidi Inlow (Adam), sister Kristin Tardiff (Robin) and grandchildren Jessica Robarts, Ethan and Berk Bamford, Ophelia, Cole and Chayce Worthington, Lindsay, Chad, Ashley and Eric Arce, Hannah, Haley and Austin Inlow. He loved the Lord, his family and friends. He was passionate about golf, the Florida Gators, music, cooking and politics.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 4:00 p.m. at Woodland Community Church in Bradenton, Florida. To send condolences visit legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Program at tghsecureforms.org/make-gift (select Transplant Program under Designation).
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -