Raul Boeras
1934 - 2020
Boeras, Raul
Sep 11, 1934 - May 17, 2020
Raul Boeras, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 Graveside service on May 21, 2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: close family only due to the pandemic. If you would like to join us via Facebook livestream go to the Facebook page Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
