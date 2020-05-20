Boeras, Raul

Sep 11, 1934 - May 17, 2020

Raul Boeras, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 17, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00 Graveside service on May 21, 2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: close family only due to the pandemic. If you would like to join us via Facebook livestream go to the Facebook page Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.



