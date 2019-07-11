|
|
Villar, Raul
Nov 29, 1946 - July 11, 2019
Raul Villar, age 72, of Venice, FL, passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born in Havana, Cuba on November 29, 1946 to Maria and Jose Villar. He emigrated to the United States in 1962 and came to the Venice area in 1995. Raul was the owner of Air Master Heating and Cooling serving Sarasota and the surrounding areas. He was a fan of boxing and fast cars.
Surviving family members include his wife, Valerie, of Venice; sons Raul, Jr. (Jacquelyn) of Salt Lake City, UT and Jeffrey (Kelly) of Mansfield, CT; daughters Melissa (Daniel) of Manchester, CT and Rebekah of Gainesville, FL; 11 grandchildren; brothers Joseph (Karen) of North Port, FL and Richard of Marlborough, CT; and sister Vera Cote (David) of North Port, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Allen.
A memorial mass will be held at Epiphany Cathedral on Monday, July 15th at 10 AM. To share a memory of Raul or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019