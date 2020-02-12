|
|
Smith, Ray George
July 18, 1927 - Feb. 5, 2020
Ray George Smith passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at the age of 92 in his home in Venice, FL. Ray was born in Greenville, SC on July 18, 1927. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Murray Smith, second wife Ruth Kalajian Smith, his mother Tessie Vaughn Smith, his father Jerry Erasmus Smith, five brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his children, Catherine Diane Smith Walker, Steven Ray Smith (Bonnie), and Barbara Smith Rollins (Fredrick); stepchildren Jill Kalajian Leggett (Mark), Matthew Kalajian (Kelly), grandsons Micah and Caleb, and many nieces and nephews.
Ray grew up in Greenville, SC and served two tours in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a fire controlman. He earned his undergraduate degree at Furman and a master's degree in Physics from Duke University under the G.I. bill. He worked as a physicist at Dupont's Savannah River Plant before a career at the Atomic Energy Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Washington, DC. Ray and Diane retired to Venice in 1989 and loved living in Florida.
Ray was a devoted husband, father, fisherman, artist and avid traveler of the world. From his humble beginnings as youngest of 10 up on Piney Mountain, he worked, saved, loved and laughed his way through a full and happy life. He will be fondly remembered for his intellectual brilliance, quick wit and sunny disposition.
An informal visitation will be held at the family home on March 20th from 3:00 to 5:00 pm and a graveside service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 21st at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road in Venice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, Florida 34293 or give online to the American Parkinson Disease Association by visiting http://www.adaparkinson.org. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020