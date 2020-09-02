Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson, Ray

Dec 19, 1934 - Aug 27, 2020

Ray Johnson, 85, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Aug. 27, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Fri., Sep. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1pm on Sat., Sep. 5, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.

Ray leaves to cherish his memories: son, Gregory C. Johnson; daughters, Rachelle Johnson Billue, Sharena Vaughn, Tanyga Johnson, and Lillian Mitchell; brothers, Alex Johnson Jr., Roy Johnson, and Foy Johnson; sister, Arletha Hall; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.



