Ray Johnson
1934 - 2020
Johnson, Ray
Dec 19, 1934 - Aug 27, 2020
Ray Johnson, 85, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Aug. 27, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Fri., Sep. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 1pm on Sat., Sep. 5, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.
Ray leaves to cherish his memories: son, Gregory C. Johnson; daughters, Rachelle Johnson Billue, Sharena Vaughn, Tanyga Johnson, and Lillian Mitchell; brothers, Alex Johnson Jr., Roy Johnson, and Foy Johnson; sister, Arletha Hall; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Palms Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
