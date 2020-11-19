1/
Ray O. Phillippi
1929 - 2020
Phillippi, Ray O.
Feb 13, 1929 - Nov 14, 2020
Executive Vice-President Johnstown Bank & Trust. He never missed a day of work. Military Veteran. Married for 71 years. He was an avid scratch golfer with three holes in one. He was a Florida golf official and a personal friend of Arnold Palmer. They regularly played at Arnold's Latrobe Country Club.
He is survived by his wife Shirley and his son Michael.
Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.


Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
