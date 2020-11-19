Phillippi, Ray O.

Feb 13, 1929 - Nov 14, 2020

Executive Vice-President Johnstown Bank & Trust. He never missed a day of work. Military Veteran. Married for 71 years. He was an avid scratch golfer with three holes in one. He was a Florida golf official and a personal friend of Arnold Palmer. They regularly played at Arnold's Latrobe Country Club.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and his son Michael.

Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.





