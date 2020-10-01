1/1
Rayce Szwec
1992 - 2020
{ "" }
Szwec, Rayce
Jul 14, 1992 - Sep 25, 2020
Rayce James Szwec, 28, with his mother Kimberly Eastep, father Stephen Szwec Jr, and step-father Edward Eastep was by his side when he passed away.
Rayce always said "A True Fisherman never buys bait, they Catch it."
Rayce is survived by his mother Kimbely Eastep, father Stephen Szwec Jr; twin brother Rayne Szwec; step-brothers Stephen Szwec III, Adam Szwec, Colton Eastep, and Lake Eastep; maternal grandparents Nancy Yoder and James and Tammy Spaw; paternal grandparents Margaret and Stephen Szwec Sr; girlfriend Georgia Jones.
Viewing and cremation by Gendron Services, 135 N Lime Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237. Viewing hours Sat, Oct 3 from 1-3pm.



Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
