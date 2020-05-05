Raymond C. (Tino) Martinez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martinez, Raymond C. (Tino)
Apr 12, 1943 - Mar 29, 2020
Tino was born April 12, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to Celestino and Helen Martinez. His three year battle with cancer ended at home on March 29, 2020. Tino lived a full and active life. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1964. He left Canton in 1977 and moved around the country to accept business opportunities in Seattle, WA., Placentia, CA., Columbus, OH, and Lisle, IL. Most of his career was spent in corporate sales and marketing, but after serving as a district manager for an international firm, he struck out on his own in 1996 to establish Ray's Cool Stuff in the Chicago area. He retired in Sarasota, Fl. in 2013 and was good at it!
He warmed many hearts with his infectious laugh and gregarious personality. Tino was preceded in death by his wife Judith Ann Martinez in 1994. He is survived by Theresa (Terry) Ream his life partner of 25 years, son Vincent (Vinny) Martinez (Louise), four grandchildren (Bella 15, Sylvie 12 and twins Tommy and Lily 10), stepson Edward (Tony) Bennett, brother John D. Martinez (Carla), sister Rosemary Dixon, several nieces and nephews and countless wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held in Canton at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved