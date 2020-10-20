Collier, Raymond H.

Feb 28,1918 - Sep 22, 2020

Raymond H. Collier,102, a member at The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota, Florida,

died on September 22, 2020.

Ray was born on February 28,1918, in Newark, New York. He graduated from Newark High School and continued on to receive a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1943 at Tri-State University (now Trine) in Angola, Indiana. At Tri-State he was a president of Alpha Kappa Phi fraternity and president of the senior class.

While at Tri-State Ray met the love of his life, Alice Koebeke, and they were married on

graduation day, June 10, 1943. They were joyfully married for 71 years.

Boating was both Ray's vocation and avocation for 73 years, beginning with his father's gift of a

six-foot pram when he was nine years old until the selling of his motor yacht in 1995.

Prior to the start of his boating career, Ray's first job was as Project Engineer for General

Motors in Detroit, Michigan, where he was responsible for futuristic concepts of a total vehicle

and its components. Then, in 1946, he accepted a position in Penn Yan, New York, with the

Penn Yan Boat Manufacturing Company. Following several promotions, Ray and two other

company executives purchased the company, which then became Penn Yan Boats, Inc., and he

served as President. In 1980, after 34 years of service to Penn Yan, Ray and his partners sold the

company and he retired.

One of his greatest joys in life was manufacturing boats along with arranging cruising excursions

that brought happiness to people.

Ray was well known in the marine industry, serving on various committees of the National

Marine Manufacturing Association and attending many boat shows throughout the U.S. He was a

25-year member and Vice President of the Penn Yan Municipal Board, which was responsible

for the utilities of Penn Yan. He also served on the Penn Yan Hospital Board, the Penn Yan

Chamber of Commerce and was President of the Penn Yan Kiwanis Club.

Following their move to Sarasota in 1982, Alice and Ray joined Sarasota Power Squadron. He

served as table instructor, member of the House Committee, Travel Chairman and was the C&R

Chairman for many years. He was a 25-year member of the Sarasota Yacht Club. Alice and Ray

became avid travelers, extensively navigating ports around the world.

Ray is predeceased by his parents Blanche and Joseph W. Collier, one son, Gary Collier, and his

beloved wife, Alice.

Donations may be made in memory of Ray to The Glenridge Benevolence Fund, c/o The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, Florida 34238.



