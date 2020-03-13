Home

Raymond J. Goins


1954 - 2020
Raymond J. Goins Obituary
Goins, Raymond J.
June 14, 1954 - March 03, 2020
Of Venice, FL. Entered into rest on March 3, 2020 at age 65. Born on June 14, 1954. Beloved son of the late William and Dorothy Goins. Beloved brother of William and his wife Carol Goins of Plymouth, MN.
Dearest uncle of Jeffrey (fiancé April Winn and children Eriq and Anja) Goins of Ramsey, MN; Kimberly (David) Setzermann of Berlin, Germany; and Angela (Luke) Kittock of Brooklyn Center, MN. Fond great uncle of Talia Johnson, Keeghan and Trey Goins (mother Jessi Goins), Jakob and Joakim Setzermann. Cherished special cousin of Sandra (Edward) Brant of Evans NY and the late Roberta (Louis) Marrara.
Ray is also survived by a host of caring friends in Venice, FL and Minneapolis, MN. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to lovelandcenter.org, or venicetheatre.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
