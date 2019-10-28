Home

Raymond J. Lutze

Raymond J. Lutze Obituary
Lutze, Raymond J
Jan 02,1925 - Oct 22,2019
Born in Naugatuck, Connecticut Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Santee. He began his career as an electrical engineer with General Electric an retired from Northrup in 1989. He enjoyed boating and was an active participant in local bowling and shuffleboard leagues.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze, five children: Nancy Paciencia of Kittery,Maine, R Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tennessee. Mr. Lutze is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church 4365 FL776 Venice, Florida. on Monday October 28, 2019 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
