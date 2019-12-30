|
Matienzo, Raymond J.
May 1, 1931 - Dec. 12, 2019
Raymond J. Matienzo, 88, of Sarasota, FL, died on December 12, 2019. Ray was born in Queens, NY on May 1, 1931, which, he would proudly tell you, was the same day that the Empire State Building opened. Ray was the tenth of eleven children in a very close family. He was an accomplished pianist, and music and performing on stage always played a large part in his life, as did his wonderful sense of humor. Ray taught English in both Hicksville and Jericho high schools on Long Island, New York and was also head of the Theater Arts Department at Jericho High School. Many of his former students credit him for their success. Twenty-six nieces and nephews were fortunate to have Uncle Ray in their lives. Memorial Mass 10 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Martha's Catholic Church, 200 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. For those wanting more information on Ray, please go to www.NationalCremation.com/locations/sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020