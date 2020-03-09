|
Turk, Raymond J.
April 23, 1943 - March 5, 2020
Raymond J. Turk, age 76, of Sarasota passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with his beloved wife Carol and much loved sister-in-law, Doris Rudler, at his side. He was born in Cleveland, OH the son of Raymond and Elinor (nee Love) Turk. He is survived by his wife, of 25 years, Carol and two sisters Trisha (late Don) Hunter, Cincinnati, OH and Mary Louise (late Barney) Loeb, Libertyville, IL. Brother-in-law of Doris (Gary) Rudler, Conneaut, OH , Richard (Florence) George, Englewood, FL and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents and two sisters Doris "Bitsy" (Tony) Barber and Marcia (Steve) Bost. After retiring as a union cement finisher, he moved to Sarasota where he enjoyed fishing and taking care of his home. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Road, Sarasota; memorial service will start at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020