Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Raymond Kanwischer


1928 - 2019
Raymond Kanwischer Obituary
Kanwischer, Raymond
Aug 6, 1928 - Dec 2, 2019
91, of Sarasota, formerly of Chicago, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Kay & son Ray. He is survived by his son David, daughter Cathy Higgins (Jim), daughter Stacey (Mike); granddaughters Jennifer (Todd), Melissa, Lauren, & Becca; grandsons Matthew (Jessica), Brad (Gail); 5 great grandchildren. Ray served our country during the Korean war.
Memorial services will be on December 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
