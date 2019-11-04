Home

Raymond Malcolm Mathisen


1929 - 2019
Raymond Malcolm Mathisen Obituary
Mathisen, Raymond Malcolm
Apr. 24, 1929 - Oct. 18, 2019
Raymond Mathisen, born in Queens, NY, died peacefully in his home in Venice, Florida. He enlisted in the military after high school and graduated from St. John's University in New York. He served as secretary-treasurer of the American Hull Insurance Syndicate. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and cook. He was a devoted husband who cherished his wife of seventy-one years.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; three daughters, Debra (Kenneth), Linda, and Karen; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Veterans (AMVETS).
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
