Watson, Raymond R
Jan 25, 1923 - May 14, 2019
Raymond R. Watson was born January 25, 1923 to George A and Margaret E Watson in Flint, Michigan. He passed away May 14, 2019, two years to the day after the passing of his beloved wife of 69 years, Barbara Schranck Watson. Proud father of Robert, Barbara Richards, and Scott; loving grandfather of Clifton, Douglas, and Henry and great-grandfather to Clifton, Lily, Hudson, Maverick, Emily, and Allison. Preceded in death by his brother George. Raymond attended Mt. Morris High School, where he was a prize winning debater and record-breaking track star. He attended the University of Michigan from 1941 to 1943, until enlisting in the Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and then after World War II attended the University of Wisconsin, where he earned B.S. and M.D. degrees. Raymond married Barbara in 1948 and with her support became certified in Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery and General Surgery. He served his country once again during the Korean War, this time for the Army in a MASH unit in Korea and at the Tokyo Army Hospital. After returning from Korea, Raymond began his long and distinguished private practice medical career in Milwaukee. Raymond was active in hospital, Milwaukee County, and Wisconsin State organizations. He was the first chairman of the Wisconsin Medical Society's Physical Alliance, basically a political action committee. He was a member of the Marquette Medical School faculty, consultant to the Veterans Hospital, and president of Milwaukee's St. Joseph medical staff as well as department head of various surgical programs. After retiring from surgery, Raymond had a second career in administrative medicine and as professor of surgery at Marshall University of Medicine, Huntington, W.V. In retirement, he and Barbara continued to enjoy fishing and playing tennis and golf, splitting their time between the nature, peace and quiet of the upper Wisconsin area and Venice, Florida. They eventually lived full-time in Venice and then Sarasota, Florida where they enjoyed a very active social life with many of their longtime friends from Milwaukee and the many new friends they made in Florida. Raymond will be deeply missed by his family and all those who knew him. A funeral Mass for both Raymond and Barbara will be held on Friday, July 26 at 9:30 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota, FL, followed by the spreading of their ashes in Mary's Garden at the church. A Memorial Reception will be held at 2 PM at the Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
