Soeder, Raymond
June 29,1931 - April 22, 2019
Raymond Soeder, 87, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio passed away peacefully April 22nd.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, brother Lenny, sister Eleanor, nephew Glenn, first wife Florence, and second wife Dicksie.
Ray served in the Army during the Korean War and moved to Sarasota, his "paradise", in the 1970's. He was an avid sports fan, especially baseball.
After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in Sarasota, he led a quiet life, enjoying long walks on Siesta Key Beach, old movies, and reminiscing with friends.
The past several years, he has been cared for by a kind and very loving staff at Live Oak Manor Assisted Living.
A memorial Mass will be held at Church of the Incarnation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services located at 135 N. Lime Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019