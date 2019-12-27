|
Tolley, Raymond
Aug 16, 1930 - Dec 20, 2019
Ray Tolley of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on December 20, 2019 at the Desoto Palms Assisted Living Facility. He was born on August 16, 1930 in Hartford, Connecticut. He Leaves behind his son John and daughter-in-law Chyrl of Victorville, CA; son Peter of Santa Paula, CA; six grandchildren – Christal, Denise and her husband Freddie, Amber, Brian and his wife Hannah, Tara and Daniel; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lucas, Bear and Luna all of California. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Jean. He lived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Syracuse, New York, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Cincinnati, Ohio before moving to Bradenton over 30 years ago.
He worked for the General Electric Company for over 30 years. Much of that time as the manager of finance at GE in Ontario, CA. He was a member of the Braden River Presbyterian Church for many years and served as treasurer.
He loved to travel with his wife Jean. They went to Alaska, England, Italy, Switzerland, and the Canadian Rockies.
Memorial donations may be made to the Braden River Presbyterian Church, 5150 Peridia Blvd East, Bradenton, Florida 34203. A Celebration of Life is pending.
