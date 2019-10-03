|
Berta, Raymond W.
May 4, 1921 - Sep 30, 2019
Ray Berta, 98, died peacefully at his home in Bay Village of Sarasota. Born in Michigan, he spent most of his life there, marrying his wife Betty in 1947. They moved to Florida in 1986. Betty died in 2015.
Ray put himself through college and became a Mechanical Engineer. After college, he became a Navy Officer serving, most notably, in the WWII Battle of the Philippines. After the War, Ray returned home, and joined the Detroit Edison Company. In his final assignment, Ray was superintendent of the largest fossil fuel power plant in the world at that time. After retirement, Ray and Betty moved to Nokomis, FL eventually leaving their home to live at Bay Village of Sarasota where they led a vibrant life full of friendship and activity.
Ray is survived by Kenneth (Susan) of Osprey, FL, Gordon (Stephanie) of Grand Rapids, MI, Sandi Spencer (wife of nephew, deceased, David Spencer) of Gainesville, FL, granddaughters Caroline Berta of Niskayuna, NY and Stacy Konstand (Bill), and great granddaughter Kylie Konstand all of Windermere, FL, and grandson Ron Spencer of Marietta, GA.
Ray and Betty will be interred in a private ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. A memorial service for Ray will take place at 4:00 PM on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Bay Village of Sarasota. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ray's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "" at .
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019