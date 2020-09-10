1/2
Reba Foster
Foster, Reba
Reba Muriel Foster, 96, of Sarasota, Florida, died at home after a long life of generosity and service. For many years she was organist, choir director, and minister of music at Sarasota Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she planned music for worship services and festivals and organized vocal and instrumental groups for adults and children. Often on Sundays she played organ and piano at other churches, making friends, to her delight, with musicians and members throughout the area.
Reba began her musical career at 12, playing for the men's Bible study group in her south Georgia church. In college the young pianist met Wayne Foster, a ministerial student and fine baritone. Wayne, in love, worked through his vacation to buy Reba a case he filled with classical music. Reba married Wayne, kept his gift all her life, and made music with him wherever they ministered from Maryland to Florida. She nurtured their two daughters, taught piano, and over time found her calling in church music.
Reba ably assisted Wayne at the founding of Florida's Camp Kulaqua, once stepping in on short notice as director of food service. For their vision and work, Reba and Wayne were presented architectural drawings of Camp Kulaqua's welcome center, to be named in their honor.
In her last years, Reba continued to enjoy the outdoors, alert for every bird and butterfly on her neighborhood walks. She loved reading and having friends over to visit, make music, or share dessert. Her family and friends will cherish memories of her special touch at the piano and her sweet spirit and dedication.
Reba was predeceased by Wayne Foster, her beloved husband of 71 years. She is survived by daughters Faye Foster and Patricia Eastep, son-in-law Wayne Eastep, granddaughter Layla Eastep, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A service to honor Reba's life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238 or Key Chorale, 1233C S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239 (Keychorale.org).

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
