Smith, Rebecca Catherine (Spangler)

Apr 19, 1928 - May 18, 2020

Rebecca Catherine (Spangler) Smith, 92, of Sarasota, Fl passed away on May 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by caregivers and her daughter. She was born in Cascade, Virginia to Elder and Mrs David V. Spangler on April 19, 1928. She graduated from Averett college with an AA degree, and then moved to Sarasota in 1949. While working in downtown Sarasota, she met and married Ernest F. Smith who became and remained the love of her life.

Early in her marriage she joined the Junior Welfare League of Sarasota and devoted many hours and much effort to that organization. At about the same time tennis became her passion. She excelled at doubles and possessed a deadly lob shot. She managed to play and enjoy the game into her 80's.

Coming from a family of great Southern cooks, Rebecca was "in her element" in the kitchen. She loved nothing better than hosting evening- long dinner parties starting with cocktails and ending with perhaps a flaming dessert!! She built a home in the mountains of North Carolina which became her sanctuary. She loved sharing her home and the charms of the area with family and friends. She even fell in love with country music!! She always made your Birthday feel special. She might throw your party on a houseboat in the bay or make your cake in the shape of your latest venture. Rebecca never lost her natural instinct for style and fashion and how to make every outfit look stunning.

During her final weeks she felt her family calling her home and she was ready to join them. She is survived by her daughter Rochelle Smith of St. Petersburg, FL, Nieces: Sandra Zuersher(Ron) Sarasota, FL, Beverlee Beale(Burgin) Southern Pines, NC, Nephews: Richard Graham(MaryAnn) Blacksburg, VA, David Hodnett(Brenda) Dry Fork, VA, Danny Hodnett, Danville, VA, Steve Hodnett (Karen) Boyce, VA, Russell Harrison Tampa, Keith Harrison(Joni) Tampa, FL. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store