Kenner, Rebecca

Sep 28, 1950 - Aug 23, 2020

REBECCA "BECKY" LEE KENNER, age 69, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence 5430 Harrow Terrace, Sarasota, Florida. Becky was born September 28, 1950 in Du Quoin, Illinois to the late Frank Pete and Minerva Ann Ruppert. She was so proud of her family, friends, her sorority, her church and her work. She had a flair for life that was irresistible to anyone she met. She loved taking care of people and helping wherever she could. Becky was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority with over 46 years of service to the sorority and community. She participated in her local Preceptor Theta Sigma chapter as well as the Sarasota Beta Sigma Phi City Council. Becky lived her life following the sororities' motto of Life, Learning and Friendship. She was a pillar of her sorority and every sister she made is her sister for life. She was also an active member of the Ladies of the Oriental Shrine Inc. SAR-I Court #79 in Sarasota. Becky earned several Masters Degrees and taught multiple classes spanning many years. She took great pride in sharing her knowledge with the next generation of lab technicians and biologists. Becky was the Director of Education for Compliance and Education for Abbott Clinical Lab Solutions. She was devoted to training and mentoring. She helped over 200 students enter into the field of clinical laboratory science and implemented more than 300 laboratories across the country. She was loved by her Abbott family and respected for her expertise nationwide and committed to laboratory practice. Becky loved her family dearly and was always there no matter what. She and her husband, Paul "Buddha" were married for 48 years. She is lovingly survived by her husband Paul Adrian Kenner Jr. of Sarasota Florida; three daughters, Lieutenant Colonel Michelle Barker and husband Colonel (Retired) Chris Barker; Cynthia Kenner Brower; and Laura Kenner; one son, Paul Kenner III and fiancé Michelle Rinaca; eight grandchildren; her mother in-law Lady Anne Kenner; as well as a multitude of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Becky was always smiling and helpful to all. Becky was a true force of love in the world and will be greatly missed by countless family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at New Life Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Stehr officiating. Burial in Sarasota National Memorial Cemetery will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at pakjr7734@yahoo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store