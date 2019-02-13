Home

Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel
7454 S Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Thomasville, GA
Rebecca Nan Stringer Davis


Davis, Rebecca Nan Stringer
Apr. 16, 1931 - Feb. 13, 2019
Nan lived her life focused on her husband, children, and grandchildren often gathered on the Ichnetucknee river. Nan was born in Thomasville, GA. She married Harold Forbes Davis in 1951. Together, they moved to Sarasota in 1968 to expand the family business; Davis Water and Waste Ind. Eventually, with family, they developed the Ichnetuckee River Estates which was their second home and a place of many happy memories of family.
Nan is preceded in death by her husband Harold Forbes Davis and brother Albert Lamar Stringer Jr. She is survived by her son Harold Forbes Davis Jr, Thomasville, GA daughter Regina Morrow Robinson, Cape Canaveral, FL husband Greg Robinson son Christopher Davis Sarasota, FL wife Tari Weiskopf Davis. Grandchildren: MaryAshlea Perry husband Harry Perry III, Michael Morrow, Rebecca Morrow, Rose Nan Davis, Lily Hal Davis, Harold Forbes Davis III, Great Grandchildren: Keaton Perry and Jackson Perry
Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S Tamiami Trail. Sarasota, FL 34231 followed by a graveside service on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Thomasville, GA.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
