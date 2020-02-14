|
French, Reginald Wayne "Bo"
Nov 2, 1919 - Feb 11, 2020
Reginald Wayne "Bo" French, passed away peacefully, age 100, February 11, 2020.
He was born Nov 2, 1919 the fourth of six children to Wayne E. French and Annie E. (Newbill) French in Trezevant, TN. After high school, he signed up for the Army Air Corp, where he advanced to pilot training and officer candidate school.
Bo had once said he most wanted to be remembered as a golfer. He played to scratch during the 70's, and "close to scratch" for a number of years after that.
Like many of his generation, Bo did not care much for speaking of his past, but in later years his family came to know that he had been a reconnaissance pilot (5th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron) flying P-38's and F-5A's over Europe, advancing directly behind the front lines from Tunisia to numerous air fields in Sicily and mainland Italy, and finally to Corsica. He was shot down in August of 1944 while supporting the allied advance in France, and spent the next 8 months in captivity - Stalag Luft III and then VII-A. Escaping from the latter, he and a buddy were able to find their way back to US lines just before end of war in Europe. He had written a letter to his mother while in camp - "I think I've really done it this time".
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nell, a sister, Pat Puskas, son Steve French, daughter, Kandy Donnelly, 3 grand-children; Eric Donnelly (Lauren), Erin Reese (Andrew) and Kate Anderson (Jeff), 4 great-granddaughters Etta and Faye Anderson and Ryan and Kiera Donnelly and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and respective spouses in Sarasota and surrounding counties. Bo very much was proud of and cared deeply for his entire extended family. He never missed a family gathering that we can remember.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34231 from 11:30 - 12:30 followed by Procession to National Cemetery with Ceremony at 1:30. This will be followed by a reception at Kandy's home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Pines of Sarasota, The Gardens, 1501 N Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236, Attn: Janet Ginn.
He will be missed. RIP Bo
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020