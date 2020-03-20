|
Farrell, Reid Dwyer
Sep 6, 1927 - Mar 17, 2020
REID FARRELL'S LIFE was centered on faith, family, and country. He was born and grew up in Gastonia, NC. At 13, he became an Eagle Scout, and served many summers as a counselor and Naturalist at Piedmont Boy Scout Camp in Tryon, NC. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy, Oak Ridge, NC, and served in US Navy in the South Pacific at the end of WWII. In 1949, he received his Bachelor of Science, cum laude, in Textile Engineering, from North Carolina State University, where he lettered in football, was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, served as Business Manager of The Agromeck, the university's yearbook, and was tapped into Blue Key and Golden Chain honorary leadership societies.
During his college years, he met the love of his life, Adelaide Foil. They married in 1950, just after the start of his career in sales and management with the Iselin-Jefferson Company and Dan River Mills. They lived in New Orleans, later moving to Chicago, and Cleveland.
They came to Sarasota in 1957, where he joined his family's residential home building and development firm. Dedicated to the concepts of affordable housing and home ownership for everyone, he helped thousands of people realize that dream throughout his career. He developed Bellevue Terrace, South Gate Ridge, and Phillippi Gardens. He served as President of the Sarasota Developers Association. He lent his considerable background and talents to the ministry and goals of Habitat for Humanity, serving on their Board of Directors, chairing their Finance Committee, and serving as Treasurer. He literally changed the face of our area, being recognized for having helped create Sarasota's first city and county subdivision regulations.
In 1965, he established Farrell Realty, Inc., and was a leading Realtor in the area for the next four decades. Setting new standards for sales training and professionalism, he served as President of the Sarasota MLS, and President of the Sarasota Board of Realtors. He held the professional designation CRB (Certified Residential Broker), and was the first Realtor in the area to offer a "guaranteed sale/home trade-in" plan. He was a District Vice President, and later Treasurer, of the Florida Association of Realtors. He served on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and was named the Florida Realtor of the Year in 1983. He was a Trustee of the Realtors' Political Action Committee (RPAC), supporting candidates for elected office who promoted home ownership, private property rights, and free enterprise. In 2007, he was recognized by the National Association of Realtors for his invaluable and lasting contribution to the real estate profession. He was a visiting professor at the University of Florida, University of Virginia, Indiana University, and Purdue University, teaching real estate management, professional ethics, and creative finance.
He was faithful layman in the Episcopal Church, sharing his unique gifts and background for its life and betterment. He served on the Vestry, and as Junior and Senior Warden at Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, and on the Vestry at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Siesta Key. He also served the greater Church. He was on the Diocese of SW Florida's Standing Committee, Commission on Ministry, and served as Chairman of the Church Extension Committee. He was a delegate to numerous Diocesan Conventions, and served as a Deputy to The General Convention of The Episcopal Church for 12 years. As President of DaySpring Episcopal Conference Center, he helped the Diocese of SW Florida realize its dream of establishing a conference center and youth summer camp, creating a sacred place in the heart of the diocese on the banks of the Manatee River.
He was a founding member of The Field Club, where he served on the Board of Directors. He served on the Board of Directors for the Southwest Florida Boy Scout Council BSA, as well as The Pines of Sarasota. He was a lifetime member of the Sarasota Downtown Kiwanis Club, joining in 1957, serving as President in 2007, and Chairman of the Kiwanis Foundation in 2008. He was President of the Sarasota Jaycees, and chaired the 1960 Miss Florida Pageant, which was held in Sarasota.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather & friend, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Adelaide, earlier this month. Surviving family members include their four children: Reid Farrell, Jr. (Dale Willard), Jacki Farrell Boedecker (Judson), Wayne Farrell (Trish), and Marsha Farrell Devitt (Steve). He was "Dadad" to their nine grandchildren: Katherine Boedecker Goodwin (Eric), Charles Farrell (Bridget), Emily Boedecker McAnally (Christopher), Adelaide Boedecker Griffin (Calvin), Mollie Farrell, Elizabeth Devitt, Reid Devitt, Graham Devitt, and Caroline Devitt; three great-grandchildren: Lillian Goodwin, William Goodwin, and Lawson McAnally, and brother Joseph Farrell (Joan).
A private funeral was held at St. Boniface Episcopal Church. A Eucharist in celebration & thanksgiving to God for Reid's life will be held after the virus has subsided.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 5100 W Kennedy Bl. #195, Tampa, FL, 33609.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020