Guerrette, Rene B.
Mar 4, 1930 - Dec 9, 2019
Rene B. Guerrette, age 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Monday, Dec 9, 2019. He was born Mar 4, 1930 in Lewiston, ME to the late Albert and Sophie (nee DuBois) Guerrette.
Rene was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Men's Club, American Legion Post 0014 and Moose Lodge Post 1319.
Rene is survived by his beloved wife, Jeannette; daughters, Denise Feder (Mark); and Lisa Guerrette; cherished grandchildren, Amanda Feder Beasley (Chase), Travis and Nicholas Perkins; sisters, Aurela Veilleux, Jeannine McGee and Rena McGee.
A funeral mass will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL 34231. A reception will immediately follow. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery, 7810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019