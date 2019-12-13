Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Guerrette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene B. Guerrette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rene B. Guerrette Obituary
Guerrette, Rene B.
Mar 4, 1930 - Dec 9, 2019
Rene B. Guerrette, age 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Monday, Dec 9, 2019. He was born Mar 4, 1930 in Lewiston, ME to the late Albert and Sophie (nee DuBois) Guerrette.
Rene was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Men's Club, American Legion Post 0014 and Moose Lodge Post 1319.
Rene is survived by his beloved wife, Jeannette; daughters, Denise Feder (Mark); and Lisa Guerrette; cherished grandchildren, Amanda Feder Beasley (Chase), Travis and Nicholas Perkins; sisters, Aurela Veilleux, Jeannine McGee and Rena McGee.
A funeral mass will begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2506 Gulf Gate Dr., Sarasota, FL 34231. A reception will immediately follow. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 12:30 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery, 7810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now