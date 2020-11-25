Gold, Renee

Jan 18, 1933 - Nov 24, 2020

Renee Gold (nee Rosenberg), died peacefully in her home on November 24 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 87, after a short but valiant battle with Leukemia. Her intelligence, strength, wit, talent, devotion and leadership will be forever missed by her entire family.

Renee was born in Brooklyn on January 18, 1933, to Abraham and Ada Rosenberg, and was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School. She was married for 62 years to the love of her life, Dr. Bertram Gold, who passed on January 1st. Renee and Bert raised their three children: Debra, Susan and Billy, in West Hartford, Connecticut, where they lived for 30 years before retiring to Sarasota, Florida. It was here that Renee enjoyed her life to its fullest, most especially through her involvement at Temple Emanuel of Sarasota, where she served as President for many years, and as the Chair of the Philanthropy and Cornerstone Committees. Renee was also a fierce advocate of women's rights, and a proud Patriot - a child of immigrants who loved this country and believed in all that it stands for.

Renee's talents were many, including her ability to sight-read almost any piece of music and play it on her baby grand piano: the family often engaged in raucous singalongs to the music of Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Broadway's greatest hits, and her favorite Beatles music. Renee's incredibly realistic drawings and paintings filled her home as well as those of her family, who proudly displayed her exceptional family portraits. She was an avid collector of rare and beautiful antiques, and had amassed a prized collection of 19th century French opaline that was the subject of several books. Renee shared her creativity and passion with all of her children, and has left a legacy of singers, writers and artists who were always encouraged by her to pursue what made them happy.

Renee leaves her children: Debra Linda Gold, of East Greenwich, RI; Susan (Gold) Klausner and Neal Klausner of Englewood, NJ; Billy Gold and Kristen Hubbard of Bothell, Washington; and her grandchildren Alexandra Klausner of New York City; Maxwell Klausner of Montclair, NJ; and Lucy and Xander Gold of Bothell. A true Eshet Chayil, Renee will always be lovingly remembered for her strong love and devotion to both family and Judaism.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store