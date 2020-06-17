Or Copy this URL to Share

Taylor, Renia "Rene"

Feb 11, 1960 - Jun 9, 2020

Renia "Rene" Taylor, 60, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Jun 9, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Sat June 20, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221.



