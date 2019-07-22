|
|
|
Bolden, Sr.,
Rex Eugene
Dec 23, 1927 - Jul 20, 2019
Rex Eugene Bolden, Sr., 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Marion, Indiana, died on Jul 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at later date with Military Honors in Marion, Indiana. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019