Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Bolden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Eugene Bolden Sr.


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rex Eugene Bolden Sr. Obituary
Bolden, Sr.,
Rex Eugene
Dec 23, 1927 - Jul 20, 2019

Rex Eugene Bolden, Sr., 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Marion, Indiana, died on Jul 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at later date with Military Honors in Marion, Indiana. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.