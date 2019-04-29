|
Sutherland, Rex
April 2, 1929 - April 24, 2019
Rex Sutherland, 90, of Sarasota, Florida, died on April 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on May 4, 2019, at South Shore Community Church, 1899 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, FL 34239. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on May 4, 2019 at South Shore Community Church, 1899 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota, FL 34239. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019