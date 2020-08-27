1/1
Reynold Gerson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reynold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerson, Reynold
Dec 30, 1946 - Aug 25, 2020
Reynold "Renny" F. Gerson, 73 of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 30, 1946 to the late Harold and Alice Gerson. Renny grew up in Toledo and attended the University of Toledo, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Si fraternity. Later he and his wife, Linda, joined the University of Toledo Alumni Association. Renny enjoyed watching Michigan football and always loved a great rare steak with a martini. He loved the beach and moved down to Florida but his heart was always in Kentucky with his daughter and grandsons. Renny was a selfless, devoted husband, Father and grandfather and was very strong in his Catholic faith.He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Linda Gerson, daughter: Carrie (Brent) Stover, grandsons: Ethan and Blake, and many other relatives and friends. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29 Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Burlington. Interment will be held privately by the family at St. John's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Due to COVID-19, face masks are requested for services and social distancing to be maintained. Memorial contributions can be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Renny (21301 S Tamiami Trl Ste 320 PMB 226 Ester, FL 33928. Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved