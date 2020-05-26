Gross, Rhoda H.
Jan 01, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Rhoda J GROSS, age 88, of Venice, Florida passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. Rhoda was born on January 1, 1932.
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Rhoda Gross on Monday May 18th, 2020. Rhoda had a life well-lived, surrounded by a close and loving extended family. She was born in Southhampton, England, and came to the US at the age of 19 on the Queen Mary. She met and married Bennett in Brooklyn NY, and raised her 3 kids Mandee, Jay, and Susan, in Livingston NJ. In retirement she enjoyed a wonderful second life here in Venice for twenty-four years. She was very active in the local Venice community, as a reading mentor in the elementary school, working on the JCV Food Festival and social action committee, attending and planning the local ladies luncheon, and being a proud lifelong member with Hadassah. A loving wife who supported Bennett through 61 years of marriage. Rhoda was so proud of all he accomplished.
The private graveside service was held at the Venice JCV on Friday with immediate family. She is survived by her husband Bennett, her three children Mandee, Jay, and Susan, and seven grandchildren, Max, Maya, Matthew, Justin, Tate, Sam, and Ethan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pauline and Sheila, and her brother, Norman.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the GROSS family.
Jan 01, 1932 - May 18, 2020
Rhoda J GROSS, age 88, of Venice, Florida passed away on Monday May 18, 2020. Rhoda was born on January 1, 1932.
It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Rhoda Gross on Monday May 18th, 2020. Rhoda had a life well-lived, surrounded by a close and loving extended family. She was born in Southhampton, England, and came to the US at the age of 19 on the Queen Mary. She met and married Bennett in Brooklyn NY, and raised her 3 kids Mandee, Jay, and Susan, in Livingston NJ. In retirement she enjoyed a wonderful second life here in Venice for twenty-four years. She was very active in the local Venice community, as a reading mentor in the elementary school, working on the JCV Food Festival and social action committee, attending and planning the local ladies luncheon, and being a proud lifelong member with Hadassah. A loving wife who supported Bennett through 61 years of marriage. Rhoda was so proud of all he accomplished.
The private graveside service was held at the Venice JCV on Friday with immediate family. She is survived by her husband Bennett, her three children Mandee, Jay, and Susan, and seven grandchildren, Max, Maya, Matthew, Justin, Tate, Sam, and Ethan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pauline and Sheila, and her brother, Norman.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the GROSS family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020.