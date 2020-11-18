Johnson, Rhonda Renay

Sep 17, 1960 - Oct 02, 2020

Rhonda Renay Johnson was born September 17, 1960, to Yvonne Harris. Rhonda was raised in Sarasota by her grandmother, the late Annie Bell Harris. At an early age, she joined Truvine Missionary Baptist Church.

Rhonda was educated in the Sarasota County School System. She graduated from Riverview High School, where she was active in chorus and ROTC.

She later moved to Silver Spring, Maryland, where she attended culinary school. After graduating from culinary school, she worked as a chef in Maryland for 15 years.

After becoming ill, she moved back to Sarasota, Florida to live with her family. Rhonda deeply loved her family. On October 2, 2020, she called home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memories; mother, Yvonne Harris-White; brother, Cedric Vincent Harris; sisters, Crystal Harris and Taya Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



