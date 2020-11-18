Watson, Rhonda
Feb 14, 1960 - Nov 14, 2020
Rhonda Watson, 60, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Rhonda leaves to cherish her memories: son, Marco Watson (Jessica Luke); mother, Willie Mae Watson; sisters, Cathy Watson-Crenshaw, Carol Connally, and Brenda Pearcey-Ali; brothers, Tommie Battie, Michael Battie, and Anthony Battie; 2 grandchildren.
Thank you to everyone who has expressed their love and condolences. To remain safe and compliant with state mandates due to COVID; in person service will be limited to small numbers of family members only. Out of state family and friends who wishes to express their love and condolences will be able to attend virtually via the link provided below.
Transition of Life Services for Rhonda Watson
Time: Nov 21, 2020 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81578348620?pwd=ZHRVNXZUV3hPUkl6V1ZMdTM4RkJZUT09
Meeting ID: 815 7834 8620
Passcode: 063238
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,81578348620# US (New York)
+13017158592,,81578348620# US (Washington D.C)
Dial by your location
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdqKhZPzwy