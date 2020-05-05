Jones, Richard A.

Dec 31, 1927 - May 3, 2020

Richard A. Jones (age 92) passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2020. He was born on Dec 31st, 1927 to Arthur and Opal Jones. Richard received his Masters Degree from the University of Detroit. He was an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lenna; daughter Elizabeth Ann; and brother Delbert Jones.

He is survived by his son Walter (Mary) Jones; four brothers Philip, Charles, Jerry, and Glen; and three sisters Dorothy, Ruth, and Margaret.

Richard will be buried at a later date in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store