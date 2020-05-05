Richard A. Jones
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Richard A.
Dec 31, 1927 - May 3, 2020
Richard A. Jones (age 92) passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2020. He was born on Dec 31st, 1927 to Arthur and Opal Jones. Richard received his Masters Degree from the University of Detroit. He was an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lenna; daughter Elizabeth Ann; and brother Delbert Jones.
He is survived by his son Walter (Mary) Jones; four brothers Philip, Charles, Jerry, and Glen; and three sisters Dorothy, Ruth, and Margaret.
Richard will be buried at a later date in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved