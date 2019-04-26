|
|
Kuykendall,
Richard A.
April 21, 1939 - April 22, 2019
Richard Allen Kuykendall, 80 passed peacefully in his sleep April 22, 2019. He is survived by his sons Scott and Jack, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years Carole and sons James and Christopher. No funeral services are planned but a celebration of life will be held at the palmetto Moose Lodge at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019