Alecci, Richard
Jan 29, 1946 - Jul 28, 2020
Richard Alecci, age 74, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of Bergen County, NJ, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born January 29, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Alvin and Florence (Luciano) Alecci.
Richard retired as a Stock Broker from Morgan Stanley after more than 25 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed boating and golf, where he was a member at Sara Bay Country Club.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Marilyn; loving daughter, Michelle Alecci Tatlock (Forrest) and brothers, Frank Alecci (Diane) and Carmen Alecci (Mary Ellen, deceased). Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lynn Alecci.
A visitation for Richard will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services in New Jersey will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
for the Alecci family.