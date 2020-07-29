1/1
Richard Alecci
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alecci, Richard
Jan 29, 1946 - Jul 28, 2020
Richard Alecci, age 74, of Lakewood Ranch, FL, formerly of Bergen County, NJ, passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born January 29, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Alvin and Florence (Luciano) Alecci.
Richard retired as a Stock Broker from Morgan Stanley after more than 25 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed boating and golf, where he was a member at Sara Bay Country Club.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Marilyn; loving daughter, Michelle Alecci Tatlock (Forrest) and brothers, Frank Alecci (Diane) and Carmen Alecci (Mary Ellen, deceased). Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lynn Alecci.
A visitation for Richard will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services in New Jersey will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com for the Alecci family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved